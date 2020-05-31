People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

