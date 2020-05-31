Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

