Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKOH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Grampa purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $198,088. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PKOH stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $181.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

