Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paramount Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 451,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

