PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $47,458,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 744,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 466,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after buying an additional 312,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after buying an additional 298,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 272,183 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of PACW opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

