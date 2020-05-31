Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 98.90% and a negative net margin of 7,826.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 219,096 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

