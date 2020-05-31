OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of OEG stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

