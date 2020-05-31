Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $31,000 Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 86.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NOW by 672.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NOW by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. NOW Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $814.34 million, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

