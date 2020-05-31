Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 944 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 535,067 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 1,371,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Targa Resources by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 595,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after buying an additional 130,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $17.89 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.