ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.76. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

