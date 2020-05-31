Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,941 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $305,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $91.45 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

