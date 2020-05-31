Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 56,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 165,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $310,151. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:ORI opened at $15.59 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

