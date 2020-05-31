Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 556.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $8,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

OKTA opened at $195.58 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

