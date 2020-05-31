Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 210,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $976,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,679,498 shares of company stock worth $8,477,451 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

