Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

NVAX stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Novavax by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

