NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $762,700,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $662,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $468,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.78 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.