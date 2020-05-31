Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $133,000 Position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 3,998.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 12.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

PMX opened at $11.12 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

