Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 485 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

