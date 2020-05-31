Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,034 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 272,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of ULTA opened at $244.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

