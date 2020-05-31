Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,333 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in National Grid by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

