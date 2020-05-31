Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $362.86 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

