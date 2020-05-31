Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

EXEL stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,365,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,250 shares of company stock valued at $15,460,794 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

