Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.06 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.