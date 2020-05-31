Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 121 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,834 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,741,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

