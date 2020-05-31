Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,488 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.55.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

