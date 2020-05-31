Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $142,000 in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $225,686.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,064 shares of company stock worth $832,138. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $821.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

