Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

