Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $169,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 19.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 304.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Twitter by 381.7% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 50,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 22.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $570,584.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,640. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

