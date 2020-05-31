Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $161,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

