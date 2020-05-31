Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $150,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

