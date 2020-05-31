Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $143,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 256.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,976,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,691 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 97,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $409,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 40.6% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 138,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,509,000 after buying an additional 557,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $17.12 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.