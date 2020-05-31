Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 72.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 63.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

WRB stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

