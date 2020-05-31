Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 540,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 32,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $60.96 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

