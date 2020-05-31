Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 374 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 101,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $7,847,722.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,430 shares in the company, valued at $45,519,950.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock worth $16,023,290 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

