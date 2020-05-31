Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,166 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 2,332.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WABCO by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after acquiring an additional 696,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at $61,548,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the first quarter valued at $44,946,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310,751 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WABCO alerts:

WBC opened at $136.46 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.