Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 362.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM opened at $69.34 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.