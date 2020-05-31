Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 657 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 323.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $226.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average of $212.58.

