Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 195 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

