Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,773 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,859,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $10.02 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

