Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.62. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.