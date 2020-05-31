Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 95.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 93,657.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 118,009 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.5% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $12,570,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 551,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

