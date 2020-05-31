Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter worth $3,179,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Davita by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Davita by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.