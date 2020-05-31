Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $129.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

