Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 2,552 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.35.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $976.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 44.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.