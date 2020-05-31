Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,276 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

Shares of WYNN opened at $83.28 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

