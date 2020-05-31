Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $17.11 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.