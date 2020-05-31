Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in CF Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NYSE:CF opened at $29.37 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

