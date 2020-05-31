Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

