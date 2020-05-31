Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $16.94 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

