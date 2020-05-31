Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,212,000 after buying an additional 2,748,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,518,000 after buying an additional 1,556,213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,362,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,537,000 after buying an additional 797,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

